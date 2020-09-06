Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Camping World posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 407.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 470,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,921.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 12,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $426,418.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 77,520 shares of company stock worth $2,207,930 and sold 6,512,073 shares worth $226,191,418. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $57,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWH stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.47. 3,016,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,595. Camping World has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -49.23%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

