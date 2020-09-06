Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.62.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Capri by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Capri by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. 3,047,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,954. Capri has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.17 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

