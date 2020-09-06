Celo (CELO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.79 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $426.40 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $3.43 or 0.00033413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00126782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00222835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.01597863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00170105 BTC.

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

