ChainX Price Down 30.3% Over Last Week (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $36.27 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $5.48 or 0.00053053 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00124654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00224902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.98 or 0.01597957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00167486 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 6,621,700 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

