Chromia Price Hits $0.0476 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 29% lower against the dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $20.44 million and $4.62 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can now be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00126611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00224249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.01596055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00169567 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 485,691,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,764,121 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.