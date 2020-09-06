CloakCoin Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $635,091.39 and $12,235.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004501 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000530 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00030154 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,497,473 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

