Coatue Management LLC Acquires 165,272 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12,090.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,272 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 1.4% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Shopify worth $158,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 675.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 516.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $1,458,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 16.7% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $26,635,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $964.54.

Shares of SHOP traded down $42.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $973.02. 3,466,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,343. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,013.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $740.44. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91. The company has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,595.09, a PEG ratio of 3,492.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.