Coatue Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225,189 shares during the period. Paypal makes up approximately 10.8% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Paypal worth $1,229,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Paypal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in Paypal by 62.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Paypal by 42.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 19.2% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 96,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the first quarter worth $404,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,745 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $13.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,012,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,061. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45. The firm has a market cap of $225.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

