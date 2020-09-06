Coatue Management LLC Decreases Position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Coatue Management LLC cut its position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,601,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,878,267 shares during the period. Dynatrace makes up about 2.4% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned about 2.35% of Dynatrace worth $268,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $262,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,187.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 849,111 shares in the company, valued at $38,481,710.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,131,211 shares of company stock worth $905,009,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,963. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

