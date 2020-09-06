Coatue Management LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Coatue Management LLC cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 99.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.66. 5,243,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,362. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

