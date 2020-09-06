Coatue Management LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 321.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 289,975 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 14.2% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 274,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Noodles & Co by 40.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 44,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Noodles & Co by 64.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Co stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. 198,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market cap of $342.64 million, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.94. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Co news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

