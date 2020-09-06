Coatue Management LLC Purchases 1,020,471 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 94.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,100,797 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020,471 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $65,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. 17,288,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,295,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Robert Eckert bought 15,740 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,341 shares in the company, valued at $9,458,684.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $189,460. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.