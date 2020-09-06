Coatue Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,582 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Okta worth $60,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Okta by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 81,624 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Okta by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $6,335,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,574.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,896 shares of company stock valued at $101,675,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.75.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.44. 2,312,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,498. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.84 and its 200-day moving average is $172.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of -107.07 and a beta of 0.96. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $231.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

