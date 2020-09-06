Coatue Management LLC Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Coatue Management LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 271,357 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.1% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $237,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,722 shares of company stock worth $157,249,535. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $15.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $504.90. 36,553,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,483,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $459.65 and its 200-day moving average is $347.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BofA Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.97.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

