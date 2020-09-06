Comparing ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) & Splunk (OTCMKTS:SPLK)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Splunk and ImageWare Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 0 5 32 0 2.86 ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Splunk currently has a consensus price target of $227.11, suggesting a potential upside of 13.48%. Given Splunk’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Splunk is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Splunk has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImageWare Systems has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Splunk and ImageWare Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $2.36 billion 13.48 -$336.67 million ($1.44) -138.99 ImageWare Systems $3.51 million 4.81 -$11.58 million N/A N/A

ImageWare Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Splunk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Splunk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Splunk and ImageWare Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk -27.62% -24.86% -8.91% ImageWare Systems -347.59% N/A -131.71%

Summary

Splunk beats ImageWare Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J. Baum and Robin K. Das in October 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile

ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes. The company also offers GoMobile Interactive that enables business, service, and content providers to offer users biometric security for their products, services, and content; IWS PIV (personal identity verification) Management Application that supplies Web-based graphical user interface to server functions; IWS PIV Middleware, which connects card reader and PIV card; IWS Background Server, a software application for biometric identity management functions; IWS Desktop Security, an authentication management platform; and IWS Biometric Quality Assessment and Enhancement, a biometric image enhancement and assessment solution. Its secure credential products include GoVerifyID, a biometric authentication solution; IWS Card Management System to support and manage the issuance of smart cards; IWS EPI Suite, an ID software solution for producing, issuing, and managing credentials and personal identification cards; IWS EPI Builder, which offers various aspects of ID functionality; IWS EPI PrintFarm software for card printing; and IWS PIV Encoder to program the PIV smart cards. In addition, the company provides IWS Law Enforcement, a digital booking, identification, and investigative solution; and LiveScan, Capture, Facial Recognition, Law Enforcement Web, Witness View, and IWS Biometric Engine add-on modules, as well as maintenance and customer support, and software customization and fulfillment services. It serves healthcare, banking, retail/e-commerce, government, and law enforcement and public safety markets. ImageWare Systems, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

