ContentBox Market Capitalization Achieves $2.61 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One ContentBox token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $117,598.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00038603 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.00 or 0.01809144 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,685,231 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars.

