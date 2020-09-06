CPChain Price Tops $0.0028 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One CPChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. CPChain has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $124,057.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CPChain has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00688618 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012233 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005634 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00034618 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00687495 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000912 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

