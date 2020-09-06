Cream (CRM) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Cream has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $35,495.50 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00051329 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00690995 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,355.44 or 1.00413223 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.01687943 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00132648 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

