Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Boosted by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251,420 shares during the quarter. Crowdstrike comprises approximately 3.9% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Crowdstrike worth $444,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Crowdstrike by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. ValuEngine cut Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $20,741,918.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $3,459,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,010,838 shares of company stock worth $936,948,606. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD traded down $4.06 on Friday, hitting $125.19. 10,806,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,003,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.60.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.