Crown 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,618.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000667 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, YoBit and CryptoBridge. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $18,618.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,244.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.32 or 0.02219061 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00816734 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012401 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000575 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,483,604 coins. Crown’s official website is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange, Braziliex, C-CEX and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

