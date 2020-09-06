CyberMiles Trading 30.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $9.45 million and $1.67 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00471170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00050346 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,268.09 or 1.00134284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000965 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

