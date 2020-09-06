Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Cytosorbents posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 122.99% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSO. BidaskClub cut Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 528.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 40.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 51.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. 487,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,424. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.