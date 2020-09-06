Datum Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Datum has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $61,201.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00045598 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.54 or 0.05305884 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034764 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051933 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

