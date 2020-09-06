DECOIN (DTEP) 1-Day Volume Hits $18,341.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $18,341.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0880 or 0.00000852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. In the last week, DECOIN has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001003 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00019368 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 74,639,425 coins and its circulating supply is 53,504,849 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

