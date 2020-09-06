Degenerator (MEME) Price Hits $32.63 on Top Exchanges

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Degenerator token can now be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00690351 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012247 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005745 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00036524 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00729347 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000950 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Degenerator Token Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Degenerator

Degenerator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars.

