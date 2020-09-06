Dendur Capital LP Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dendur Capital LP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 3.4% of Dendur Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dendur Capital LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $79.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,945,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,590. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $87.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

