DeVault 1-Day Volume Hits $802.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One DeVault coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. Over the last week, DeVault has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a market cap of $153,926.22 and $802.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeVault Profile

DVT is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 324,134,345 coins and its circulating supply is 273,112,180 coins. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

