Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $343.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. During the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045964 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.33 or 0.05272069 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051830 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

