Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Digital Turbine reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 15.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 15.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 193,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPS traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,637,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 83.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.23. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

