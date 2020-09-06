Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives $52.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLMAF. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollarama from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Dollarama stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.75. 1,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $40.74.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

