Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Shares of DLTH opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Duluth has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $368.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duluth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

