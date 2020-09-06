Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.35%.

DLNG stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $102.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.95. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

DLNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

