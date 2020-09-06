Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $84.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.99. 264,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.38. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 966.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.