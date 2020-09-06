Eidoo (EDO) Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Eidoo has a market capitalization of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045841 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.29 or 0.05303922 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00034759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00051803 BTC.

About Eidoo

EDO is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

