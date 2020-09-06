Electra Market Capitalization Tops $7.44 Million (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Electra has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $14,552.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electra has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Electra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,569,979,559 coins and its circulating supply is 28,702,823,006 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

