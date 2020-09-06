Ellaism (ELLA) Hits Market Cap of $119,324.41

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 24.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ellaism has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $119,324.41 and approximately $61.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.11 or 0.03444635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

