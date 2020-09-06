Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Receives $4.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EEX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Emerald Expositions Events from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.78 to $2.83 in a research note on Monday, May 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 42.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,552,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 465,219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 2,751.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 113.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 212,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 112,969 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. 119,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $190.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.45. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $12.66.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.53. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 285.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

