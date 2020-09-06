Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,082,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,686,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after buying an additional 227,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,486,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

