EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPOKY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research upgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,939. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

