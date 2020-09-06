EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPOKY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research upgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,939. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

About EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

