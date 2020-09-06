Essentia Hits Market Cap of $1.52 Million (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $14,916.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Ethfinex and Hotbit. During the last week, Essentia has traded down 56.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046116 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $538.26 or 0.05235869 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00034772 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051789 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,941,362 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex, CoinBene, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.