Etherparty (FUEL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $815.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 98.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 33.7% against the dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $815.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045992 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.73 or 0.05278405 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051863 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

