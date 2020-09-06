Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.46 Million

Analysts expect Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) to report $68.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.30 million. Everbridge reported sales of $52.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $264.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $266.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $333.38 million, with estimates ranging from $326.49 million to $349.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 9,265 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,385,580.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,354 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total transaction of $843,747.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,438.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,939 shares of company stock worth $11,080,396. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 216,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,726 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,381,000.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $9.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.01. 724,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,122. Everbridge has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $165.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

