Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). Everbridge posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVBG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $9.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.01. The company had a trading volume of 724,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,122. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.62 and its 200 day moving average is $127.35.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $843,400.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417 shares in the company, valued at $63,017.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Totton sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $204,055.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,836.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,396 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 127.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

