Everus Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Everus has a total market cap of $21.47 million and $676.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everus has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Everus coin can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $10.39 and $51.55.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $542.75 or 0.05256937 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00051761 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,777,087 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everus’ official website is everus.org

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $13.77, $7.50, $24.43, $18.94, $10.39, $20.33, $24.68, $5.60, $51.55, $32.15 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.