Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $454.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 18,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.29, for a total value of $8,206,593.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $15,780,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total value of $1,226,193.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,294 shares of company stock worth $28,631,993. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,377,000 after purchasing an additional 67,322 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.8% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 965,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,092,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 89.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 405,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,691,000 after acquiring an additional 192,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 403,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,626,000 after acquiring an additional 88,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.43. The stock had a trading volume of 276,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,655. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.80 and its 200 day moving average is $377.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $452.74.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The company had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.