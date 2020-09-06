FansTime (FTI) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, FansTime has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX, CoinMex and Gate.io. FansTime has a total market cap of $762,499.58 and $547,409.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00124292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00046655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00222712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.01598434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00169892 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, CoinMex, FCoin, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

