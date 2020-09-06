Feellike Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $434.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Feellike has a market cap of $19,617.88 and $434.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike token can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Feellike has traded 52.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00124654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00224902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.98 or 0.01597957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00167486 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,819 tokens. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

Feellike can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

