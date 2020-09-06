Fetch Price Hits $0.0409 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.59 or 0.05310211 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00051743 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

