FirstBlood Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular exchanges. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and $458.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045841 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.29 or 0.05303922 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00034759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00051803 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

