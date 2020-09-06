Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives $11.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th.

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,908.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,519.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $114,361.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,392 shares of company stock worth $2,197,043 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Flex in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flex in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Flex in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flex in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. 2,115,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,984. Flex has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

